DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.08

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 3552981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,809,938 shares of company stock valued at $106,528,586 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in DraftKings by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

