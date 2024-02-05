Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,232.50 ($15.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.42) to GBX 1,410 ($17.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.29) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.13) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 1,100 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.31) per share, for a total transaction of £89,319.57 ($113,551.45). In related news, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.31) per share, for a total transaction of £89,319.57 ($113,551.45). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson bought 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.87) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($150,390.45). Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,103 ($14.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,457.33, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,080.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,083.43. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 964.87 ($12.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

