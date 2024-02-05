Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

DT traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 994,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,692. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

