Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

