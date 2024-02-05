Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $54.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

