Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $222.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.92.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $270.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $271.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.