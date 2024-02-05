Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Eaton worth $75,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Eaton by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $267.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.26. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

