Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

ETN opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $271.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average is $224.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.