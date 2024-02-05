Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

