Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.20 and last traded at $88.81. 2,558,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,778,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

