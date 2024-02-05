EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 6.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 673,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 649,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get EHang alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EH

EHang Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $555.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.95.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of EHang

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in EHang by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,494 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in EHang by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.