Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.97

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Elastic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

