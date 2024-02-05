Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Elastos has a market cap of $70.87 million and $1.12 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00007593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,427,896 coins and its circulating supply is 21,891,666 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

