Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $667.65 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $672.61. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $606.79 and a 200-day moving average of $572.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

