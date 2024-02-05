EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.91

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 53229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a market cap of C$219.93 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.93.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.34 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.1852861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

