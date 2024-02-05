Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NYSE EDR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,855. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

