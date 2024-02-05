Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.78% of Energizer worth $40,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. 256,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,903. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

