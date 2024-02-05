Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.