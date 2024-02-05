EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,351 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $109.97. 664,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

