Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $84.85 million and approximately $289,176.96 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,341.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00156607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00547572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00380081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00167222 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,168,602 coins and its circulating supply is 73,169,262 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

