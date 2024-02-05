Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 6.3%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.73. 52,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 271,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
Ero Copper Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.23.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.