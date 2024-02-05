Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 6.3%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.73. 52,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 271,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Ero Copper Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

