Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 134,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 521,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $950.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 71,459 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

