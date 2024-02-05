Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $156.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $267.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

