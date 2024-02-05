Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.080-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.7 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $16.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.15. 8,003,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $267.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

