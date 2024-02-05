Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $17.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,344. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.34. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.63.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

