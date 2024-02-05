Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Shares of EEFT opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.