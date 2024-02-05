Everbridge’s (EVBG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Everbridge stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. 12,529,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,358 shares of company stock valued at $353,219 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

