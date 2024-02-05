Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $450.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. California First Leasing Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,524,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EG opened at $381.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

