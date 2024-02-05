Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

