Exelixis (EXEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

