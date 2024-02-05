EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.48

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 3226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and sold 2,302,073 shares valued at $44,995,606. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

