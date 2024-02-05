EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.00. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $550.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.11.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $270.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

