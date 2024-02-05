Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.20 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.89.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 798,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,359. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.