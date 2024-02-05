Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of FMAO opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $94,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

