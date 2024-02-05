Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) were down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 394,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,197,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

