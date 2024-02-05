FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $289.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

