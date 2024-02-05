Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $448.00 at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $413.00 to $448.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RACE opened at $379.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.94 and its 200-day moving average is $326.66. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $391.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $172,141,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.