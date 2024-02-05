Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46.32 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $434.49 million and $46.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00080763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,582,660 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars.

