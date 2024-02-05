Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 224,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 96,503 shares.The stock last traded at $53.59 and had previously closed at $53.99.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.