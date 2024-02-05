Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.61.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.83. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$621.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

