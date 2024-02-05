Filtronic (LON:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.90

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.85 ($0.33), with a volume of 626852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.33).

Filtronic Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

