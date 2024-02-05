Financial Analysis: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 6.41% 3.42% 1.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $147.73 million 5.97 $55.44 million $0.52 10.60 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.60 billion 2.86 $513.03 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Altus Power has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altus Power and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.34%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Altus Power pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.9%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Altus Power pays out 305.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Altus Power beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,939 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.