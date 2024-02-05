First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 225 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

PANW opened at $345.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

