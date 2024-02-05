First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $195.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $196.18.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.