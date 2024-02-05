First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 562 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $82,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %

GL stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

