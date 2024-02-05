First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

