First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

