First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

About Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.