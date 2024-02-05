First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.95 and a 200-day moving average of $287.67. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $342.88.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.