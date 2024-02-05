First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

